Court Documents Say OKC Officer, Accused Of Assault, Told Girlfriend What To Say To Police
OKLAHOMA CITY - New court documents allege an Oklahoma City police officer, accused of domestic assault and kidnapping, coached his girlfriend before talking to police.
Luis Maldonado's girlfriend, Stephanie Reid, says he abused her in front of their toddler and then wrote a script for her to read to officers.
In the new documents, police say they tried to meet up with Reid on Sept. 3, but she didn't show up. Instead, she left a voicemail saying in part, 'I don't want to be involved in any investigation with you guys. I don't want to be a suspect or a witness or anything.'
Eventually, Reid did talk to police and during their conversation she claimed the voicemail "was not in her own words."
She told police Maldonado wrote out what she should say on a piece of paper and even made her rehearse it. During the interview, she also told officers in detail about the alleged abuse she says happened Aug. 31. Her description included claims that Maldonado hit her, and gagged her with a t-shirt.
Police ultimately got a search warrant and these same documents show they found a pink sticky note with writing on it, two guns and a torn up field interview card that also had writing in it. It's still unclear what either piece of paper said.
Maldonado is being held in the Oklahoma County jail on multiple charges including domestic abuse, kidnapping, and forcible oral sodomy