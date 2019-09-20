News
Woman Dodges Raccoon, Takes Out Tulsa Power Pole
Friday, September 20th 2019, 4:52 AM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Crews are working to repair a downed power line on Lewis near 46th Street after a driver lost control and crashed into a power pole.
A woman told police she swerved to avoid hitting a raccoon and ended up hitting the pole. One of the two people in the car was taken to the hospital.
The crash initially caused power outages for more than 1,400 people in the area. That number was down to 125 at noon, PSO said.
Crews estimate the power will be restored Friday afternoon.