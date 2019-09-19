Donations, Emily says she now fears were given to someone just making up a story. Elaine and Matthew MacStravic are facing felony charges in a separate case. The affidavit says the couple used fraud to get more than $166,000 from Matthew's family for fake medical expenses by saying Elaine was dying of cancer. It says the couple showed up at the police station in May, saying they were victims of an elaborate medical fraud scam, that a doctor had told Elaine she had ovarian cancer and had given her fake chemo for 7 months. Officers told the couple someone had already filed a police report against them and they would be charged with a felony if they were lying. Police say the couple quickly left.