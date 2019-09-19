The West Hartford, Connecticut-based company has received some criticism from gun rights advocates for moving away from the civilian market.

Veilleux said in the statement the company remains committed to the Second Amendment and is adapting to consumer demand.

A national gun control debate has focused on access to AR-15s and other assault-style rifles because of their use in mass shootings. Walmart CEO Doug McMillon in August urged lawmakers to consider restoring a federal ban on assault-style rifles, with the retailer announcing that it would end sales of two types of ammunition.

The shift followed two shootings at Walmart stores earlier this year that killed a total of 22 people. The company stopped selling assault-style rifles in 2015. The assault weapons ban was adopted in 1994 and allowed to lapse a decade later.