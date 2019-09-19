News
2 Detained After Police Chase In NE OKC
Thursday, September 19th 2019, 5:06 PM CDT
Two people have been detained after a police chase in northeast Oklahoma City.
The chase ended with a rollover near NE 4th and Martin Luther King Avenue.
OU police chased the vehicle which hit at least three vehicles before rolling over.
One person was quickly apprehended while a male was detained a short time later in a wooded area nearby.
