Documents: Mom Allegedly Rubbed Heroin Residue On Kid’s Gums To Help Her Sleep
Penobscot County Jail | BDN Kimberly Nelligan. Eesha Pendharkar
BANGOR, Maine - Court documents say a Maine woman accused of endangering the welfare of her baby daughter allegedly rubbed heroin residue on the infant’s gums to help her sleep.
Police said 33-year-old Kimberly Nelligan, of Bangor, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to the charge and misdemeanor drug possession following the death of her 1-year-old child in 2018.
The state medical examiner’s office determined that the cause of death was probable toxic effects of fentanyl, a powerful painkiller.
The Bangor Daily News reports the baby’s father told police a couple of months before their child died, he saw Nelligan rub heroin residue on her gums about 15 times. He said the baby was having trouble sleeping.