WATCH: Johnny Depp Makes Surprise Appearance On Tulsa Stage
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa music fans got a surprise Wednesday night at Jeff Beck's performance at the Brady Theater in the Tulsa Arts District.
Beck is eight-time Grammy winning English rock guitarist.
Actor and musician Johnny Depp made an appearance with the "guitar hero" on stage in Kansas City Tuesday night then showed up in Tulsa Wednesday. Depp is a member of The Hollywood Vampires where he plays slide, rhythm and lead guitar as well as keyboards and vocals.
He has performed on a few of the sound tracks for his movies.
Kenneth Dines was in the audience and gave us permission to use the video he shot of Depp on stage with Beck. Depp can be seen wearing a gray cap and blue-tinted glasses.