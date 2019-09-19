Autopsy Report Shows More Than 100 Injuries On Tulsa Woman's Body
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Medical Examiner's Office has released the autopsy report of a pregnant 21-year-old woman who police say was beaten to death by her boyfriend in April.
Investigators say Allyssa Fielding's boyfriend Colby Wilson refused to let her out of the house. They say he made her sit in front of a camera that he watched from work, and if she left the frame he'd beat her.
The autopsy report states Fielding died from blunt force injuries. It lists 44 distinct injuries all over her body. The report also states she suffered 65 older injuries which didn't contribute to her death.
Wilson has been in the Tulsa County Jail since April on two murder charges.