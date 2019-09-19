Clarence was twenty-one, tall and lean with a Roman nose and a sea of curly blond hair under a knit cap. His blue eyes were gentle, but guarded. Despite his height, he was not a fighter—he had never been in a fistfight. Back home in Pennsylvania he had hunted only once—for rabbit—and even that he did halfheartedly. Three weeks earlier he'd been promoted to gunner, second in command on the tank. It wasn't a promotion he had wanted.

... Survival that night would hinge on teamwork. Clarence's company headquarters had given his platoon, 2nd Platoon, a simple but important mission: guard the road, let nothing pass.