The Manchin-Toomey bill failed to garner enough support when originally put forward in 2013 and again in 2015. Among the four Republican senators who initially voted for the bill, only two — Toomey and Susan Collins of Maine — remain in office. But the sense inside the White House is that changing political dynamics over the past six years could prompt support from some GOP members on background checks. Those changes go beyond an accelerated pace of high-profile mass shootings — the source cited an uptick in activity at the state and local level in response to mass shootings and a Department of Justice that is "seen as a partner to Republicans on the Hill."