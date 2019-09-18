The organization, which was founded by several families impacted by the Newtown, Connecticut, tragedy, said each year the group works to produce "creative and compelling public service announcements (PSA) illustrating that gun violence is preventable when you know the signs." The group said in a statement that their focus for this year's campaign was to show the "new normal" students and families have become accustomed to in U.S. schools. There have been more mass shootings than days so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.