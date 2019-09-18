Motorcyclist Almost Hits Woman While Fleeing From Shawnee Police
SHAWNEE, Oklahoma - A motorcyclist led Shawnee police on a chase and crashed in a quiet Shawnee neighborhood. But just before he lost control, he terrified a woman and her three-year-old son.
Shawnee police said they tried to pull the motorcyclist over for a blown-out taillight. That’s when they said he took off.
Mariah Whiteshirt and her three-year-old son enjoy their normally peaceful neighborhood. But Tuesday night at around 10:30, it was anything but peaceful.
Security video shows a motorcyclist fleeing with police in hot pursuit.
“Well we were sitting in the house and everyone hard loud motors running up and down the street, and we came out and this motorcycle, he had to be doing 100 miles per hour, just flew by,” said neighbor David Sadler.
The biker turned around just as Whiteshirt and her son were walking up to the road to see what was going on.
“I hear it turn back around because I’m over here by the end of the road, and then I hear it come back and I see the motorcycle actually coming this way. And then, I seen my three-year-old come outside from the door,” remembered Whiteshirt. “So, I ran up to the porch and the next thing I knew, I seen that thing come by and I was like, Oh my gosh.”
Police said the biker, 37-year-old Casteal Buckhanan wiped out about a block away.
“The whole corner there was just filled with cops. Just like, I haven’t seen so many cops like that here in Shawnee,” said Whiteshirt. “It was just scary to see.”
Buckhanan was taken to the hospital. He faces a number of charges, including eluding police.