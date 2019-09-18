Caught On Camera: Suspect Wanted After Burglarizing OKC Child Learning Center
OKLAHOMA CITY - A slow-moving burglar meandered through a local learning center Saturday, before stealing hundreds of dollars.
The crime took place at a day care and school, Creative Kids Learning Center, in Southwest Oklahoma City.
This burglar turned the camera to face the wall outside, before somehow breaking into the building, so police aren’t quite sure how he got in.
However, surveillance footage from several other cameras showed exactly what the suspect did once he got inside.
“He was not in a hurry and he just kind of walked around. He walked into the kitchen. He didn't take anything. Walked out here and opened up a couple of cabinets, came out here and looked around. Went to the office which was my office and the door was locked and he couldn't get in,” Creative Kids Learning Center General Manager Janet Fay Vaughn said, describing the burglar’s method.
Video showed the suspect eventually taking a money bag from a drawer.
“I usually keep it in the safe in the office and it was not in the safe, and he did leave all the checks. He pushed the chair back in, turned out the lights. He was a real gentleman as far as that goes, but he did take the cash,” Vaughn said.
Now police need help figuring out who this burglar is. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Oklahoma City Police through Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.
Vaughn said the alarm system for the building is now fixed. It was not set during the burglary.
“In my opinion, to do anything against a facility that is doing something for the better of our kids is not a good thing,” Vaughn said.