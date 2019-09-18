The deadly shooting of three Georgia teenagers is being investigated as a potential "stand your ground" case. Officials say around 4 a.m. Monday, the boys approached the home with the intent to rob. One of the teenagers allegedly fired the first shot at three residents on the lawn before the homeowner returned fire. Signs on the property clearly state that trespassers may be shot.



"It could possibly be a 'stand your ground' type of case," Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett said. "They did discover masks on the young men. Again, that rose our suspicion."