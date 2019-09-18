Officials in the Houston area were preparing high-water vehicles and staging rescue boats Tuesday.

At of early Wednesday morning, there were no widespread reports of high water on freeways or in structures, KHOU said.

The Galveston school district was those that canceled Wednesday classes, the station noted.

Imelda is the first named storm to impact the Houston area since Hurricane Harvey, according to the National Weather Service. Harvey dumped nearly 50 inches of rain on parts of the flood prone-city in August 2017, flooding more than 150,000 homes in the Houston area and causing an estimated $125 billion in damage in Texas.

The system, which formed Tuesday, quickly made landfall as a tropical storm near Freeport, Texas, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, then weakened just as quickly to a tropical depression. Some parts of Harris County and neighboring Galveston County had already received about 4 inches of rain through Tuesday afternoon.