But in Oklahoma, more than 50 other lawsuits still hang in the balance in some of the most populated counties and cities. Those are places, mostly represented by the same law firm Fulmer and Sill, like Pottowatomie, Comanche and Oklahoma counties along with Lawton, Edmond, Mustang, Yukon, Jenks and Oklahoma City. For those lawsuits, tens of millions, possibly hundreds of millions of dollars, could be lost if a decision isn't reached.