News
5 Escape Overnight NW Oklahoma City House Fire
OKLAHOMA CITY - Five people escaped a house fire overnight Wednesday in northwest Oklahoma City, fire officials said.
Investigators said an air conditioning unit caught fire and flames spread through a home near Northwest 36th Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue.
Firefighters said there were no working fire alarms in the home, but three adults and two children were able to get out safely before help arrived.
The home is a total loss, according to fire officials.