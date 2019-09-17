Details Revealed After Body Discovered In Guthrie Motel Room
GUTHRIE, Oklahoma - News 9 is learning more about a body that was found in a Guthrie motel Monday, September 16. Court document said the victim was covered in blood, and police are investigating this as a homicide.
The body was found around 11 a.m. Monday by a housekeeper at the Townhouse Motel on Oklahoma Avenue, checking on a guest.
“He wasn’t opening the door. I said, ‘Housekeeping’. Nobody said nothing, so I turned my key, opened the door and the first thing I noticed was blood on the mattress. Nothing but blood on the mattress,” said housekeeper Kambri Jackson.
So, Jackson called her manager and they went in.
“I went further into the room still noticing like nothing but blood. The room was a complete mess, and I seen him in the far corner with blood all over him. It looked like he was lifeless,” said Jackson. “The room was a complete wreck. Sheets was off the bed. Blood was on the walls, mattresses, everything.”
A search warrant described the condition of the 40-year-old victim from Texas, saying, “The male subject had multiple injuries to include several large bruises on and about his face, scratch marks on his entire body, abrasions on his knees and elbow, bruises up and down his legs.”
“He’s a good guy,” said Motel Manager Tony Patel. “He did not give us any problem. He respects me. He respects my wife.”
News 9 is not releasing the victim’s name, police are having a hard time reaching his family.
Employees said the motel, which is less than a mile from the police department, is a nice place and things like this just don’t happen there.
“That’s the first time I’ve ever seen something like that. So, I don’t know,” said Jackson, her voice trailing off. “It’s crazy.”