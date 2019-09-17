Crime
WATCH: OCPD Releases Bodycam Video Of Man Arrested In Hospital Lockdown
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Police Department released body camera footage Tuesday of a suspect’s arrest during a hospital lockdown last week.
Last Thursday, Integris Southwest was put on lockdown, after Donald Ashcraft allegedly threatened to take hostages via a phone call.
When officers arrived, they found Ashcraft locked in a bathroom. After a few moments of negotiation, begging Ashcraft to open the door on his own, responding officers unlocked the door themselves.
Ashcraft is seen in the body camera video with a small knife and fire extinguisher.
The suspect was arrested without injury to any parties involved, according to officers.
Ashcraft was booked in the Oklahoma County Jail Thursday.