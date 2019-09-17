'Peter Was Uniquely Caring': Southwest Covenant School Remembers Student Who Died After Football Injury
YUKON, Oklahoma - Southwest Covenant School said their football team will not play a game scheduled for Friday as the school takes time to remember a player who passed away over the weekend.
Peter Webb, 16, died following an injury during last week’s game against Strother.
Peter was the fourth in a family of five boys, all stand out athletes and active students at Southwest Covenant.
“Peter stood on his own,” Southwest Covenant Headmaster Steve Webb said. “He wasn’t just one of the Webb boys. Peter was uniquely caring.”
“Every teacher thought they were Peter’s favorite teacher,” Principal and basketball coach Kevin Cobbs said. “Every classmate believed he was their best friend. Because that’s the way he made you feel.”
Teachers, coaches and students struggling to understand how such a bright spot in their student body could be taken so soon.
“There are so many things I’m going to miss about Peter,” Cobbs said. “Like so many others, he had something unique with me. We played rock paper scissors all of the time. I don’t think a day went by that I didn’t get a hug from him in the hall.”
The school said Peter's strong Christian faith guided his life. Now, it’s that same faith providing them comfort.
“It’s the only comfort. The knowledge that we’ll see him again is the only comfort in this situation,” Cobbs said.
“A crisis councilor told me yesterday what a unique setting he saw with our students,” Lessman said. “That, there was great sorrow, but you could feel and see the hope in the community and the unity that we have that was centered on our faith.”
Lessman pulled the high school and junior high students together Monday morning as classes resumed for the week.
“My message was that because of this tragedy, we are going to be better. We are going to be stronger. We are going to love each other better. Because of Peter and because of our understanding of just how precious life is,” Lessman said.
Funeral Services for Peter will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Southwest Convent Church.
“His impact at our school will be lasting for decades,” Lessman said.