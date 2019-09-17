Edmond Woman Nearly Loses Over $22K In Phone Scam
EDMOND, Oklahoma - An Edmond woman almost lost $22,500 in a phone scam.
According to police, the woman got a phone call from someone saying they were from the FBI, and that a car registered to her was found at the Mexican border with blood and drugs inside.
The caller said he believed the woman’s identity had been stolen. But the government would be seizing her assets.
“He was coming at her, ‘I’m here to help you.’ You’re a victim of fraud’,” explained Edmond Police Public Information Specialist Emily Ward.
Ward said the caller convinced the woman to take money in cash, wrap it in foil, tape it up and send it through UPS to New Jersey. But after she mailed it, she had second thoughts, and called UPS who was able to put a hold on the package.
She also called Edmond PD, who set out to catch the scammer.
First, the police department created a fake tracking number. The woman was still in contact with the caller.
“She told the individual that called her back that she had repackaged it and sent it overnight. So, when the individual went to pick up the package, authorities were there to arrest him,” said Ward.
Police in New Jersey said when they arrested the man, he had several fake ID's associated with stolen identities in his possession. He told police he only picked up the money, and someone else contacted him, told him where to go and which ID to use.
“They had been doing this all over the country,” said Ward.
Fortunately, in this case the woman was able to get her money back.
“Most of the time it doesn’t end like this,” said Ward.
Police said government agencies will never call you and ask to send you cash or gift cards.