Yukon Police, FBI Identify And Arrest 2 Students Responsible For Alleged Gun Threats
YUKON, Oklahoma - The Yukon Police Department working with FBI agents tracked down on Tuesday two students responsible for making alleged threats against a school.
The threats directed at Yukon Middle School forced district officials to cancel classes across the district for the day.
Investigators arrested two Yukon students in connection to the threats.
Yukon school officials said the threats came into the district’s tip line on Monday about an hour apart.
“We identified two individuals responsible for at least one of the messages we received,” said Chief John Corn, Yukon Police Department.
The other message was a Snapchat screenshot sent in by a concerned parent. The FBI assisted Yukon investigators in locating the people behind the threats.
“We actually conducted three interviews right up to about 1:15 in the morning,” said Corn.
Officials said the threats included gun violence, but they would not comment on the specifics. Investigators took two Yukon students into custody and determined the students did not have weapons or access to weapons.
“We filed charges on two individuals,” said Corn. “They are currently being processed in district court at the juvenile justice center and we’ll let the system do what it’s supposed to do regarding these types of things.”
The district’s superintendent said he wanted to send a message that he will not tolerate any behavior that puts school safety at risk.
“In my consultation with the police department and my staff we thought it was best today to cancel school and give police the flexibility to do what they needed to do,” said Dr. Jason Simeroth, Yukon Public School.
He said school will resume as usual on Wednesday.
“We’re going to get back to life as normal as possible and as quickly as we can,” said Simeroth.
Evening activities at some of the schools will be held Tuesday night with extra security on hand for safety.