Oklahoma Co. District Judge Indicted, Accused Of Failing To File Income Tax Returns
An Oklahoma County district judge has been indicted on four counts of failing to file income tax return, according to court documents.
Kendra Daishon Coleman, 43, was indicted on by a multicounty grand jury, according to a document filed on Tuesday in the Oklahoma County district court.
She is accused of failing to file income tax returns for 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, according to the indictment. The document did not disclose how much Coleman owed in taxes.
The counts are misdemeanors and are punishable by confinement for not more than one year in county jail, by a fine of not more than $5,000 or by both such fine and confinement.