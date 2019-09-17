After honing in on Hayes, investigators in Palm Beach County obtained one of his discarded cigarette butts and confirmed his genetic data matched the DNA profile found at the crime scene where Bey was killed, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by CBS Orlando affiliate WKMG. The DNA profile also matched evidence found at the scene of two of the Daytona Beach victims, Larizza said. Two of those three victims were also linked to Bey's murder with ballistic evidence, including the victim who was not linked through DNA, Larizza said.