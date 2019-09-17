The Norman Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 92-year-old man. 

Authorities say Robert Summers was last seen around 3 p.m. Monday, September 16 in Norman. 

He is believed to be wearing a collared button shirt and blue jeans. Summers vehicle is described as a four door 2019 white Honda CIV with an Oklahoma license plate number JBK582. 

Authorities say he has a medical condition and is believed to be in imminent danger. Authorities ask that you use caution if contact is made. 

If you see Summers you're asked to call police immediately. 