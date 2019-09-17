News
Norman PD Issues Silver Alert For 92-Year-Old Man
The Norman Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 92-year-old man.
Authorities say Robert Summers was last seen around 3 p.m. Monday, September 16 in Norman.
He is believed to be wearing a collared button shirt and blue jeans. Summers vehicle is described as a four door 2019 white Honda CIV with an Oklahoma license plate number JBK582.
Authorities say he has a medical condition and is believed to be in imminent danger. Authorities ask that you use caution if contact is made.
If you see Summers you're asked to call police immediately.