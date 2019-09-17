News
Yukon Public Schools Closed Tuesday Amid Social Media Threats
YUKON, Oklahoma - After a series of threats on social media, Yukon Public School decided to close all schools on Tuesday for both faculty and students.
The district said they've worked closely with Yukon Police to figure out what's behind these threats. OSBI and the FBI are also involved.
In a Facebook post, Yukon Public Schools called the threats unsubstantiated, but the district said the safety of students and employees is their primary concern.
The school district has asked anyone with any information about the credibility of these threats, or where they might be coming from to contact the Yukon Police Department immediately.