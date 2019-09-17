News
EMBARK Offering Free Streetcar Rides During Scissortail Park Grand Opening
OKLAHOMA CITY - The grand opening of Scissortail Park is in less than two weeks, and EMBARK is hoping to make getting to the celebration easier.
People who park in one of the EMBARK lots on September 27 through the 29 will get a pass to ride the streetcar for free.
Officials said to redeem your free ride, passengers will need to present their parking receipt when they're boarding the streetcar.
Click here for a map of EMBARK parking lots.