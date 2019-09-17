Woman Shot After Getting A Ride With Stranger, Canadian County Sheriff Says
CANADIAN COUNTY, Oklahoma - A woman is in the hospital Tuesday morning, after she was shot while allegedly getting a ride from a stranger, according to Canadian County Sheriff's.
Deputies said the victim is from California and around 11 p.m. Monday was looking for a ride. She told officer she was picked up by a man from Oklahoma City.
The driver shot the woman in the arm, but she was able to get out, according to authorities. Deputies believe the shooting happened somewhere along Interstate 40 and Gregory Road in Canadian County.
Deputies said the woman walked into OCPD jurisdiction to an oil field, where she called for help.
The woman was taken to a local hospital and told officers that the man was white, in his 40's and drove a welding truck, police said.
OKC metro law enforcement have been alerted to be on the lookout for the suspect. Police believe he may be armed.
This is a developing story.