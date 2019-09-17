News
Canadian County Sheriff's Investigate Overnight Shooting
CANADIAN COUNTY, Oklahoma - A woman is in the hospital Tuesday morning, after Canadian County investigators said she was shot somewhere in Yukon.
Oklahoma City Police said the woman jumped out of a car near Gregory Road and Highway 66 overnight and then walked to an oil field and called for help.
Authorities are not sure where the shooting happened, but they suspect it took place somewhere along Interstate 40 in Yukon.
Police said the woman is now stable.
This is a developing story.