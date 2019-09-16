OU Defense Causing Havoc In Opposing Backfields
NORMAN, Oklahoma - Coming into the season both Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch were excited about Oklahoma's defensive line. What we've seen so far is a unit that's creating havoc and getting into the backfield.
Six tackles for loss and four sacks against UCLA. Twenty-two tackles for loss total through three games, which is more than Alabama has. Yet Alex Grinch wants more.
"I'm a TFL freak," Grinch said. "I get frustrated with that thing where it could be a minus-1, but ends up being a zero yard gain. That drives me nuts. But the consistent thing is you've seen Oklahoma players in the backfield of our opponents. That's something that's got to continue, but not just continue, that number has got to go up."
"I love how he holds us accountable," said sophomore defensive end Ronnie Perkins. "He definitely wants us to play in the backfield. The way he designed the defense was for us to play in the backfield, so we need to do what we can to get those TFLs."
Grinch has been subbing players in and out constantly through the first three games.
Lincoln Riley said that was the plan all along in this defense. Riley said the guys know they're going to get an opportunity, even if you're playing behind somebody like Kenneth Murray.