News
Moore PD Issues Silver Alert For Missing 80-Year-Old Woman
MOORE, Oklahoma - The Moore Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 80-year-old woman Monday night.
According to police, Dorothy "Dottie" Varnell was last seen walking away from her home at 1900 Bluegrass Court around 6 p.m. Monday, September 16.
Varnell is described as a white female wearing a grey long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, and she had a black should bag. Police said she may also be wearing her reading glasses.
Police are concerned for Varnell's whereabouts because she suffers from dementia.
If you see her, contact your local authorities immediately.