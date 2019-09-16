Oklahoma Medical Team Traveling To Bahamas To Aid Hurricane Dorian Victims
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - An Oklahoma medical team is getting ready to go to the Bahamas, where hurricane Dorian killed at least 50 people. The island nation desperately needs medical help after the devastating storm. News On 6 spoke with the Green Country doctor who's leading the team.
The team is made up of three Doctors, a nurse and a Minister. They’re leaving Thursday, September 19 and are all paying their own way down to the islands.
Several Suitcases filled with medical supplies, toothbrushes toothpaste and even bandages are ready to go.
"Syringes, IV fluids and needles, things like that. We will see a lot of wounds and we will probably see a lot of psychological trauma," said Dr. Sujan Joshi a Doctor at Utica Park Clinic, Broken Arrow South.
Joshi and his crew are also going to the Bahamas with a team from Michigan, a nurse from Canada, and a physician from Florida, all with one common goal.
"There's a huge need and the people are hurting. There's a lot of devastation, and there's not a lot of medical relief teams that are over there. So I saw the need and thought I should heed to that calling," said Joshi.
Joshi said they will set up a clinic as soon as they land, and will help people for free. Right now thousands of people are still missing and the devastation is wide spread.
"A lot of suffering people in desperate need for basic necessities for food, shelter, clothing those are huge things," said Joshi.
He said he's also helped out with disaster relief efforts in Haiti after the 2010 earthquake devastated that country. He said as a doctor, he sees helping others as his calling.
"I see people hurting, and I like to help people that are in need. Being a doctor, I'm here to help people that are having aliments and diseases," said Joshi.
If you'd like to help the team said a the Sojourn Church is also taking deductible donations here.
The Red Cross is also taking donations here.