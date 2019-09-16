ODOC Releases List Of Injured Inmates, Believes Gang Disputes To Blame For Several Fights Across State
Officials believe that gang disputes, between multiple gangs, are to blame for violent fights at half a dozen correctional facilities across the state.
Investigators have been working to try and piece together what went down at the facilities over the weekend.
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections said that in total 36 inmates were injured, and one died as a result of the riots.
Correctional officers had minor injuries, but none of them needed to be transported to the hospital. Now, officials are looking into the possibility that these fights were correlated.
“Anytime you look at an incident like this, where it is on a large scale, that appear to be relatively at the same time, between similar groups of people, we are going to look into something like that,” said Matt Elliott, the public information manager with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.
Another thing that officials believe could have played a role in the weekend’s events are contraband cellphones.
“It is a huge problem, and this is just one of the results of them,” said Elliott.
When the investigation wraps up Elliott said that charges could come forward.
“Anything that comes out of this where we can identify individuals who have hurt another person or committed a crime,” said Elliott. “They will be referred for prosecution even if they are inmates, because a crime is a crime even if it behind prison walls.”
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has released a full list of the inmates injured in the fights:
Northeast Oklahoma Correctional Center Inmates Injured:
- Jerry Acree – No. 225111 – treated and returned to facility
- Dustin Sanders – No. 785299 – treated and returned to facility
- Timothy B. Davidson – No. 501819 – admitted to area hospital
- Russell E. Smith – No. 131628 – treated and returned to facility
- Tommy J. Stevens, Jr. – No. 467369 – treated and returned to facility
- Andrew K. Thome – No. 527345 – treated and returned to facility
- Derrick G. Morton – No. 515477 – treated and returned to facility
- Leon W. Noel – No. 193388 – treated and returned to facility
Mack Alford Correctional Center inmates injured:
- Antonio W. Sells – No. 448149 – treated and returned to facility
- Cameron J. Whitlock – No. 832153 – treated and returned to facility
- Jamie L. Younger – No. 726041 – treated and returned to facility
Dick Conner Correctional Center inmates injured:
- Unidentified deceased inmate – name withheld pending next-of-kin notification
- Nicholas C. Baptist – No. 840796 – admitted to an area hospital
- Mitchell C. Jordan – No. 518528 – admitted to area hospital
William S. Key Correctional Center inmates injured:
- James L. Maddox – No. 643473 – admitted to a state hospital
- Dustin L. Beshears – No. 628694 – treated and returned to facility
- Jache P. Willard – No. 751448 – treated and returned to facility
- Justin L. Ross – No. 665132 – treated and returned to facility
- Logan D. Ward – No. 693070 – treated and returned to facility
- Taylor C. Sandman – No. 760495 – treated and returned to facility
- Matthew K. Schwarz – No. 715515 – treated at the facility
- Bennie F. Withrow IV – No. 511655 – treated at the facility
- Dominick J. Beach – No. 732249 – treated at facility
North Fork Correctional Center inmates injured:
- Jared K. Cruce – No. 454513 – admitted to a state hospital
- Quentin J. Williams – No. 250945 – treated and returned to facility
- Harold R. Hass – No. 672716 – treated and returned to facility
- Jon R. Frick – No. 710217 – treated and returned to facility
- Michael W. Laird – No. 213253 – admitted to an area hospital
- Sedric Fulcher II – No. 710806 – treated and returned to facility
Lawton Correctional Facility inmates injured:
- Eric J. Fuller – No. 216967 – admitted to a state hospital
- Frankie Stutchman – No. 635497 – admitted to area hospital
- Artoney J. Reese – No. 673950 – treated and returned to facility
- Russell T. Ermeling – No. 739557 – treated and returned to facility
- Robert M. Glasser II – No. 657000 – admitted to area hospital
- Michael E. O’Neil II – No. 709044 – treated at the facility
- Joseph D. Corley – No. 244999 – treated at the facility
- Jason A. Russell – No. 543208 – treated at the facility