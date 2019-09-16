News
Skiatook Mayor Roger Upton Passes Away
Monday, September 16th 2019, 11:16 AM CDT
Updated:
SKIATOOK, Oklahoma - Skiatook Mayor Roger Upton has passed away according to the Skiatook City Manager’s office.
Upton had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in late 2015 and died over the weekend after a long battle with the illness. Upton was an avid member of the Skiatook community and was appointed to the City Council in 2017 before being elected Mayor in May of 2019.
Celebration of Life service for Roger William Upton will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019, at the First Baptist Church West Rogers Campus
Upton was 55.