1 Killed In NW OKC Shooting
Monday, September 16th 2019, 9:34 AM CDT
One person was fatally shot Saturday night in northwest Oklahoma City, police said.
Officers were called shortly after 10:45 p.m. Saturday in reference to a shooting in the 2300 block of NW 22nd Street.
Deshaun Mitchell, 28, was found dead outside of an apartment complex.
Investigators do not know what led up to the shooting and have not made any arrests in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.