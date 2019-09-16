News
Suspect Detained After Reportedly Barricading Himself At Norman Apartment
Monday, September 16th 2019, 6:56 AM CDT
Updated:
NORMAN, Oklahoma - A suspect has been detained after reportedly barricading himself inside an apartment complex, according to Norman Police.
Authorities said police were called to do a welfare check at the Commons on Oak Tree apartments near Highway 9 and Classen Boulevard.
SWAT was called out to the scene due to a likelihood that the suspect had a weapon.
When the SWAT team arrived, the suspect surrendered, police said.
This is a developing story.