NORMAN, Oklahoma - A suspect has been detained after reportedly barricading himself inside an apartment complex, according to Norman Police. 

Authorities said police were called to do a welfare check at the Commons on Oak Tree apartments near Highway 9 and Classen Boulevard. 

SWAT was called out to the scene due to a likelihood that the suspect had a weapon. 

When the SWAT team arrived, the suspect surrendered, police said. 

This is a developing story. 

 