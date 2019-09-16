News
Scissortail Park Grand Opening Celebration Schedule Of Events
OKLAHOMA CITY - With the opening of Scissortail Park quickly approaching, park officials have released a schedule of events for the grand opening celebration.
The grand opening will be September 27 though the 29.
There will be musical performances all three days, including headliner Kings of Leon Friday night.
Officials said other festivities include yoga, boat rentals, food trucks and a sports zone.
Gates open September 27 at 5 p.m.
For a full schedule of opening weekend events, click here.