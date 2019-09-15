OCPD: Person Dies While In Police Custody In Yukon
According to Oklahoma City police, a person receiving medical attention died after being placed in handcuffs after the patient got combative with first responders.
EMSA responded to a call of a person having a seizure near Southwest 30th Street and Sahoma Trail in the Brookstone Villa neighborhood in Yukon Sunday morning.
Just three minutes later, a call went out for help.
“EMSA advising they need us to run code, that they are not safe. We have no further information,” a dispatcher told officers.
According to scanner traffic, the patient became combative with firefighters, and together,first responders subdued the person while they waited for police to arrive.
Oklahoma City Police said after officers arrived, the person was placed into handcuffs. They said sometime after that the patient went into distress and died as a result.
EMSA confirms paramedics were dispatched to that location, but said they're unable to comment more citing a pending police investigation.
Neighbors said the person died in the home and crime scene investigators stayed on site through the morning.
This is a developing story.