Peter is gone from this earth, yet the miracle of the gospel is more true for him now than ever. He is with the Lord. Please pray for the Webb family and may we wrap our arms around them in the coming days, months, and years. We know our students are struggling in a big way. This week will be incredibly difficult. A variety of counselors available at school tomorrow. Plans for the week will be coming later. Our hearts break, but this world is not our home. Praise the Lord.

