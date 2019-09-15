Southwest Covenant Student Dies Due To Injuries Sustained During Football Game
YUKON, Oklahoma - According to reports from school officials a student who was injured during a Friday night football has died as a result of his injuries.
Southwest Covenant sophomore Peter Webb sustained a serious head injury and was taken to The Children's Hospital at OU Medical Center. Southwest Covenant principal Steve Lessman confirmed that Peter passed away Sunday morning in a message to parents.
Peter is gone from this earth, yet the miracle of the gospel is more true for him now than ever. He is with the Lord. Please pray for the Webb family and may we wrap our arms around them in the coming days, months, and years. We know our students are struggling in a big way. This week will be incredibly difficult. A variety of counselors available at school tomorrow. Plans for the week will be coming later. Our hearts break, but this world is not our home. Praise the Lord.
Sincerely, Steve Lessman Principal
Southwest Covenant, a Christian private school in Yukon.