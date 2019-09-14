News
OCPD Seeks Public's Help To Identify Man With Possible Information On OKC Murder Investigation
Oklahoma City police are asking for the public's help to identify a man that could have information on an Oklahoma City murder investigation.
The man was seen on security camera footage checking into a hotel in northeast Oklahoma City shortly after the homicide.
According to the report, officers responded to a welfare call just before 8:30 p.m. Friday, September 6 in the 100 block of SW 23rd St. Authorities found 28-year-old John White dead inside of an apartment garage.
Police are investigating the death as a homicide. Due to signs of a fire at the scene, authorities are also working with arson investigators, police said.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Oklahoma City police homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.