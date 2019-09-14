Police: Victim Dies After Being Attacked In Violent Enid Home Invasion
The Enid Police Department says they are now investigating a violent home invasion as a homicide after the victim passed away from her injuries Saturday afternoon.
According to authorities, officers responded just before 3 a.m. Wednesday, September 11, to a reported assault call in the 400 block of W. Vine.
Arriving officers found a woman, now identified as 41-year-old Diana Aide Baez, inside the home with life threatening injuries, police said.
Several children were at the residence. They told officers that masked men forced their way inside the home, attacked the woman, and fled before authorities arrived.
Baez was taken to OU Medical Center in critical condition.
Enid police shared an update to Facebook Saturday saying Baez died from her injuries.
In the post the department said, "Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers. We are now investigating this incident as a homicide. If you know something, say something. She didn't deserve this and we need your help."
Anyone with information is asked to call 580-242-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 233-6233.