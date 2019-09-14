BOK Center Announces $4.7 Million Renovation
TULSA, Oklahoma - The BOK Center has reportedly begun a $4.7 million renovation that will add a new entrance and revamped area inside BOK that will be known as the River Spirit Casino Resort Lounge.
The decade old arena will soon have some new features for show-goers to enjoy.
They're building a new entrance to help people get inside faster. The renovations are thanks to a 10-year partnership with River Spirit Casino Resort.
Work has already begun for the new entrance on the northeast side of the BOK Center.
They're working with GH2 Architects to repurpose space inside the center for a new lounge.
The new plans include a bar and kitchen, for people to hang out and wait for shows to begin. It'll also includes a video board and sound system.
The center will be able to use the lounge as an area for smaller private events -- instead of needing to open up the entire BOK Center.
It'll also be open to the general public for free during shows.
It sets them up as the exclusive casino and resort partner of downtown Tulsa, which should all work together to enhance the concert and event experience at the BOK.
Sources with the BOK Center say that construction will not affect concert plans, and is scheduled to be finished in February of 2020.