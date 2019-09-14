OHP: Victim Identified In Deadly Crash Involving Multiple Vehicles On I-44
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the victim of a fatal crash on Interstate 44 northbound just south of Northwest 36th Street Saturday in Oklahoma City.
Just before 12 p.m., emergency crews responded to a reported multi-vehicle crash.
According to OHP, 51-year-old Brian Neal crashed into the back of a car transport, driven by 40-year-old Alfred Dwellingham. Officials said the passenger with Neal, identified as 49-year-old Laurie Mitchell died at the scene.
The collision caused a train reaction involving five cars in total. OHP said everyone else involved was taken to local hospitals where they were treated and released.
The I-44 northbound lanes just north of NW 23rd and south NW 36th were shut down following the accident.
All lanes have been reopened.
OHP said the cause of the crash is under investigation.