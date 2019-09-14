News
OHP: 1 Dead After Crash Involving Dump Truck And Car Transport
Saturday, September 14th 2019, 12:42 PM CDT
Updated:
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and emergency crews responded to a fatal crash involving a dump truck and car transport.
According to crews on the scene the driver of the truck slammed into the car transport. The driver of the truck died at the scene.
The I-44 northbound lanes just north of NW 23rd and south NW 36th were shut down following the accident.
All lanes have been reopened, according to OHP.