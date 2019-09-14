OKC Mayor's Veteran Support Coalition To Host Resource Fairs For Veterans
Oklahoma City, OK - The Oklahoma City Mayor's Veteran Support Coalition is reaching out to service members, veterans and military families.
The group will be hosting monthly resource fairs every third Friday starting in next week. The OKC Military & Veterans Resource Fair will have numerous services on-site for former and current service members in the armed forces and National Guard. The coalition says the event is free and will feature a variety of veterans' groups from around the state.
“OKC’s military community and our veterans are an essential part of our city’s fabric,” said Mayor David Holt. “I’m grateful for the work that the Mayor’s Veteran Support Coalition has done and continues to do to help bring resources directly to some of the bravest people in our community. I encourage everyone to support this resource fair and spread the word, especially to our veterans."
The event will be in rooms 114 and 123 of the Metro Technology Center Economic Development Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It begins September 20 and will run through March of 2020. Click HERE For more details