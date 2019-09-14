News
Judge Denies Bond For OKC Officer Accused Of Domestic Assault
Oklahoma City, OK - An Oklahoma City police officer was in court on Friday for his bond hearing.
The judge denied bond for Officer Luis A. Maldonado. Maldonado is on paid leave after he was arrested on complaints of threatening an act of violence, kidnapping, domestic violence in the presence of a child, domestic assault and battery and forcible sodomy.
Court documents released earlier this week revealed more information surrounding Maldonado's arrest. He allegedly threatened to kill the mother of his child and held her against her will.