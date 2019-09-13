News
Sources: Lawyer Arrested In Connection To Investigation Of Okmulgee Co. Triple Homicide
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - One person has been arrested in connection to an on-going investigation of a triple homicide that took place in Okmulgee County.
According to officials, Keegan Harroz in currently in the Oklahoma County jail. Officials are saying she was arrested, being accused of witness interrogation.
The homicide is still on-going and Harroz has not been officially charged.
Investigators said last Saturday a relative found Jack and Evelyn Chandler along with their daughter Tiffany Eichor shot to death inside their home.
We will update this story as it develops...