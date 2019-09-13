Man Wanted, Accused Of Burglarizing Oklahoma County Couple's Home
OKLAHOMA COUNTY - Oklahoma County deputies are looking for a man accused of stealing guns, jewelry and prescribed medication. Investigators said he burglarized a home Thursday in Jones as his wife acted as the getaway driver.
According to reports, the owner of the house was headed back from work when she saw a suspicious person lurking around her home.
“I just grabbed my camera and snapped a picture real quick,” said homeowner Brianna Smith.
After seeing a man hunched down in her grass, Smith took out her cellphone and snapped a picture of a car that picked the man up. He was carrying a large bag.
“He tries to shove this duffle bag, that had a pillow case over the end of it, like three or four times before he got it into the car,” said Smith.
Believing he may have been up to no good, Smith called her husband, Joshua.
“She actually said why did you open up all the cabinets on the entertainment center? Why are all the cabinets in the laundry room open? Then it dawned on her someone had been rummaging through the house,” said Joshua.
Smith instantly knew the man she saw was responsible for turning her house upside down.
“They went through my medicine cabinets, my kitchen, my entire bedroom and closet was a wreck,” said Smith.
Joshua returned home, and found the back door kicked in.
Thanks to a photo taken of the car, investigators tracked it down. They found Emily Hayes behind the wheel, and the victim's jewelry inside.
Once at the couple's home, investigators saw Tyler Hayes running out the back door "through a wooded area."
And while K-9's weren’t able to find him, they did find a trail of guns, nine of which belonged to the Smiths.
“My gut reaction was, ‘Oh my God, I hope to God he doesn’t try to shoot someone with my guns,” said Smith.
According to the Smiths, the guns were locked up inside a gun safe.