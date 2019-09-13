Convicted Sex Offender Poses As Teen, Moves In With Okla. Family And Rapes Girl
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Oklahoma - A man has been sentenced to 20 years after posing as a homeless teenager to gain a father’s trust, and then raping his 15-year-old daughter.
The Pottawatomie County District Attorney, Allan Grubb, said that Jaimes Bucy posed as a homeless 17-year-old.
After moving in with the family, Bucy began taking advantage of the victim. All the while, Grubb said the family did not know Bucy was a registered sex offender.
“When I see someone preying on somebody trying to help, it just offends my sensibilities,” said Grubb. “Sympathy and charity are noble things, but people need to ensure the safety of their homes and families when they let people into their lives.”
According to court documents, in March the victim's father became suspicious and checked Bucy's dresser drawer thinking he might find "drugs or something."
Instead, the father found an "envelope" containing a "birth certificate" that said Bucy was really 26 years old.
Evidence was collected from the home, and other witness statements were taken. Much of the information is either too graphic, or would reveal the victim’s identity, and as such will not be published in this story.
“With someone like this who is posing to be a child, wow! It's unbelievable to me how this happened,” said Grubb.
This week, Bucy pleaded guilty to second degree rape and two counts of sodomy, and was sentenced to 20 years. But his recent mugshot is one of many.
In 2011, Bucy was charged with Soliciting Sex from a Minor, using Facebook and text messages to coerce a "13-year-old" into sex when he was "19".
Records show Bucy was trying to lure that girl and she refused. However, Bucy continued to say things like "he was going to kill himself" or "he didn't want anyone else but if he couldn't have her, he was going to stop dating and turn gay."
In August of 2017, Bucy was released from prison for that crime.
“He's a user. He is a predator of children, and if I could send him away longer,” said Grubb.
The DA encourages everyone to check criminal history through ODCR, and sex offender status through the Oklahoma database when needed.