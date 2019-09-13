News
2 Transported To Hospital After Car Crashes Into NW OKC Sonic
Friday, September 13th 2019, 8:40 PM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - Two people have been transported to the hospital after a car crashed into a Sonic in Northwest Oklahoma City.
According to OKC police, the crash occurred at the Sonic located at 8001 NW 122nd Street around 8 p.m. Friday.
Police said the driver of a pickup truck was trying to reverse, when her dog jumped into her lap and hit the gear shift to drive forward.
Police said the driver smashed into the kitchen part of the building where the grease fryer was stationed. Two employees were burned by grease and were both transported in unknown condition.
